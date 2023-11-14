Lily Williams Named SkillsUSA Competitor for Car Painting Competition at WorldSkills 2024 in France

CollisionWeek

SkillsUSA announced it has selected Lily Williams of Jonesboro, Ark. as the official competitor for Car Painting at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition. Her technical expert is Jamie Redd of Columbus, Ohio. Williams will represent the United States at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition. The prestigious international event will be held Sept. 10-15, 2024 in Lyon, France.

“The 2024 WorldSkills USA team will have an amazing opportunity to represent SkillsUSA and our nation while undergoing incredibly rigorous training in their craft,” said SkillsUSA Executive

