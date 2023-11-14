CollisionWeek

ABPA Announces Annual Meeting April 22-24 in Scottsdale

The 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Conference of the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) will be held April 22-24, 2024, at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. The event is a gathering of aftermarket parts manufacturers, distributors, insurance industry executives, and collision repair companies. In addition to the ABPA’s business meetings, the event features keynote speakers who will discuss legislative, legal and management topics, as well as breakout educational sessions.

ABPA Auto Body Parts AssociationMore details and online registration for the 2024 ABPA Annual Meeting is available online.

Attendees can reserve a hotel package that includes a room rate of $259 per night.

