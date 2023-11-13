Precision Diagnostics Expands in Indiana, Michigan and Kansas City

Madison, Wisc.-based Precision Diagnostics has announced it is expanding its operations into three new markets including Michigan, Indiana and Kansas City.

The three market additions bring Precision Diagnostics’ total state coverage to 11 where the sublet diagnostics and ADAS calibration vendor now operates. Their mobile fleet is approaching 100 van units servicing over 1500 collision repair shops across the Midwest.

“Expanding into these three new markets presented an opportunity for us to continue to grow into areas that are currently underserved when it comes to needing a quality sublet diagnostic vendor,” said Precision Diagnostics COO Tom McGuire. “We are excited