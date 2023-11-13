CSN Network Adds Peterborough, Ontario Collision Repair Shop to Network

CSN Collision Centres announced the addition of CSN Peterborough to its collision repair network in Ontario, Canada. A long-standing local shop, newly named CSN Peterborough, was acquired by Lift Auto Group on July 4.

“We knew Lift was the right company and the shop would be in good hands,” previous owner Jim Shirtliff says. “We’re confident in their team. They’ll take the business to the next level.”

Location manager, Shireen Rynjah, has been at the Peterborough location for three years and previously worked with Shirtliff at the Markham location on everything from appraising, repair planning, and production.

“We still have