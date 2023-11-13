Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Redmond, Washington

CollisionWeek

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Queen City Auto Rebuild located at 14505 NE 91st Street in Redmond, Wash. Crash Champions finalized the acquisition on Friday, November 10.

“The Queen City Auto Rebuild team has earned a reputation for best-in-class repair quality and service,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “Quite simply, we’re thrilled to welcome them to Crash Champions as we continue to strategically expand our network of trusted, high-quality collision repair service across the greater Seattle and Pacific Northwest market.”

Crash Champions now has 30 collision repair centers across Washington State and more than 610 locations

