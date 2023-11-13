CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Cole Daly Receives AASP/NJ Russ Robson Scholarship

Cole Daly Receives AASP/NJ Russ Robson Scholarship

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that to talented young painter Cole Daly, of Auto Tech Collision in Sewell, N.J. received the 2023 Russ Robson Scholarship Award.

(L-R) AASP/NJ’s Tom Elder, award recipient Cole Daly of Auto Tech Collision and Dean Massimini.

AASP/NJ presents this scholarship award annually to a promising individual employed by a member shop in good standing. It’s done in memory of Robson, the former president who was well known throughout the industry for his dedication and training of others and for being an instrumental part of transitioning the Garden State Automotive

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey