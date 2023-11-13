CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires New Collision Repair Centers in Florida and Colorado

Multiple collision repair shop operator now has 250 locations in 16 states.

Classic Collision, LLC, announced the acquisition of four new collision repair centers, reaching a milestone of 250 locations.

Classic Collision Inc. logoOn November 10, Classic announced the acquisition of Brennan Bodyworks in Orlando, Fla.

“We have always gone beyond just repairing our customers’ vehicles and believe all customers deserve the highest standard of repair. We know that Classic Collision offers the same high standard repairs, that is why we choose them to continue our efforts in Orlando,” stated Daniel Brennan, former owner of Brannan Bodyworks.

“We are pleased to welcome the

