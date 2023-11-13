Boyd Group Reports Sales Up Nearly 18% in Third Quarter

Same store sales were up 11.8%. MSO added 21 new collision repair locations during the quarter, including 17 acquisitions.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced sales of $737.8 million during its third quarter ended September 30, up 17.9% from $625.7 million in the same period of 2022. Same-store sales increased by 11.8% during the third quarter compared to last year and are up 18.3% for the first nine months of 2023. The third quarter of 2023 had one less selling and production day when compared to the same period of 2022, which decreased selling and production capacity by approximately 1.6%