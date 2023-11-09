Mitchell EV Collision Repair Insights Report Shows Lower Total Loss Rate than ICE Vehicles

EVs make up almost 2% of repairable claims in U.S., over 3% in Canada.

Mitchell released its latest trends report: Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights. This quarter’s report examines total loss frequency for electric and ICE automobiles. In the U.S. and Canada from Q1 to Q3 2023, the EV total loss rate was 7.25% for models 2020 and newer. Luxury ICE automobiles manufactured over the same time period and with a comparable actual cash value (ACV) had a rate of 7.47% versus 8.49% for all ICE vehicles.

“Many believe that auto insurers are writing EVs off as a total loss