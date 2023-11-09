Jason Reinwald Named CFO at B&R Auto

Ramzi Hermiz and John Kett join the Board of Directors.

B&R Auto, the provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC, announced the hiring of Jason Reinwald as Chief Financial Officer as well as the appointments of Ramzi Hermiz and John Kett to the Board of Directors (“Board”).

Jason Reinwald has over 20 years of experience in the automotive recycling industry from his tenure at IAA, the operator of marketplaces for salvaged and used vehicles. Reinwald held senior roles in Finance, Operations and Training & Development, and most recently served as a Vice President for