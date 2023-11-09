Dean Fisher Joins CrashBay as Board Advisor

CrashBay announced the addition of Dean Fisher to its team as a distinguished board advisor.

Fisher is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with a remarkable career in the automotive and collision repair sector. Fisher retired from his role as collision president at Driven Brands at the end of 2022.

John Harvey, CrashBay Founder & CEO, said, “We are excited to have Dean join the CrashBay team as a board advisor. Dean has many accomplishments in his esteemed career as a successful entrepreneur, executive, mentor, and coach. CrashBay is pleased to add