Collision Repair Industry Production Up Over 3% in September Compared to Last Year

Year-to-date production up over 9%.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary September collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up on a year-over-year basis but down from the previous month.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in September was up 6.9% compared to September 2022 and production employment was up 6.6% versus the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers employed each