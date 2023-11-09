Collision Auto Parts Acquires Eco Automotive Distributors

Collision Auto Parts LLC, a distributor of aftermarket automotive collision repair parts serving markets in the Western U.S., announced the acquisition of LC Automotive, Inc. that does business as Eco Automotive Distributors.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, Calif., ECO is a distributor of aftermarket automotive parts to the collision repair market across San Francisco North Bay counties and beyond. ECO takes pride in providing its auto body shop customers with quality service and excellent customer support.

Ray Tsai, CEO of Collision Auto Parts, said, “We are pleased to bring ECO into the COL family. ECO expands COL’s