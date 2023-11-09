Car ADAS Solutions Adds Licensee in Texas

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of Smart Vehicle Solutions, a new licensee in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Established by Tim Pappadopoulos this year, the company’s goal is to return every customer vehicle road-ready and safer than the day it was built.

“We constantly remind ourselves that these cars are the ones out there next to our friends and families,” Pappadopoulos said. “With the assistance of Car ADAS Solutions, we have been able to open a calibration center to ensure vehicles are repaired properly.”

“It was my absolute pleasure working with Tim and the Smart Vehicle Solutions team that share our