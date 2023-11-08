Schaefer Autobody Centers’ Golf Tournament Raises $80,000 for Children’s Hospital

Schaefer Autobody Centers has announced a donation of $80,000 to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, a result of the company’s Annual David Ian Charity Golf Tournament held on September 25 at the Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, MO. This contribution, the largest in the tournament’s six-year history, will provide valuable support to children and their families at Children’s Hospital.

The David Ian Charity Golf Tournament, a personal initiative by Scott Schaefer and his wife Sarah, is