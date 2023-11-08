National Auto Body Council Elects New Board Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) held its board elections at its Annual Meeting last week at the Liberace Garage at the Hollywood Car Museum in Las Vegas, Nev. for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the National Auto Body Council Board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years.

Newly elected board members include: