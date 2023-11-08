Maine Voters Approve Right to Repair Ballot Initiative

Requires vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostics and make access to vehicle systems available to owners and third-party independent repair facilities.

Yesterday, more than 320,000 voters in Maine approved a ballot initiative that proponents say ensures vehicle owners and independent repair facilities have access to the diagnostic systems necessary to perform repairs without pre-authorization by the vehicle manufacturer.

Maine Ballot Question 4 asked voters to approve the addition of a new Right to Repair Section (1810) to Title 29-A of the Maine Revised Statutes governing motor vehicle laws in the state.

The ballot question was approved by more than 84%