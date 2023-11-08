Most Influential Women Award Nominations Open

CollisionWeek

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced nominations for its Most Influential Women (MIW) awards opened today and will be accepted through January 5, 2024.

Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcome, and the recipients will be recognized at the annual WIN Educational Conference on May 6-8 in Newport Beach, Calif.

More information and a nomination form are available online.

“The Most Influential Women award was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry – with over 115

