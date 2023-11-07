Stellantis Introduces 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger EV Pickup with V6 Generator

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) announced the debut of the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger electric pickup truck with a targeted range of up to 690 miles.

“With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “The new Ramcharger is a beast of a light duty – 663 horsepower, 615 lb.-ft of torque, 4-second 0-60 mph, 14,000 lbs. of towing… and zero need for a public charger.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger uses the all-new STLA Frame platform and is designed specifically