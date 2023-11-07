Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Supports Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes and several well-known painters showed their support for young talent entering the collision repair industry by partnering with the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund at the recent 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

Renowned painters donated more than 30 custom art panels for an art sale Sherwin-Williams held at its House of Kolor booth during the SEMA Show. Panels featured intricate designs from some of the industry’s biggest names.

All proceeds from the art panel sales went to the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund, which is managed by Larsen Motorsports (LMS) and Blazing Trails 501(c)3 in partnership with Sherwin-Williams. The fund recognizes deserving students enrolling in automotive-related fields at participating trade schools and community/technical colleges.

“The technical skills needed to complete collision repair services require a significant amount of training and understanding to properly make repairs and paint vehicles,” said Rob Mowson, Global Vice President of Marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We’re helping talented students get that necessary education so they can help fill the shortage of trained painters in the field.”

Each year, the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund selects a set number of qualified students to receive funding for one year of tuition at participating institutions. The amount awarded to each recipient is dependent upon the institution’s annual tuition fee.

“Blazing Trails has provided educational experiences for more than 100,000 students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM)-related fields via industry shows, facility tours and school visits,” said Elaine Larsen, Cofounder of LMS. “The scholarship fund is a direct continuation of that support, offering talented young people the opportunity to build their skills, grow professionally, and advance the automotive service and collision repair industry.”

Schools participating in the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund receive various products from Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. Products include refinish systems; custom paint; and a variety of collision repair products, such as body fillers, hardeners, abrasives, masking and more.