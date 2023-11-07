Opus IVS Partners with Australia’s National Windscreens on Diagnostic and Calibration Services

Opus IVS announced an exclusive partnership with Australia’s National Windscreens Pty. Ltd. and their Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) diagnostics and calibration division. This strategic alliance will pave the way for the development diagnostic and calibration services and solutions to automotive collision and mechanical repair facilities, windshield and windscreen repair centers, and calibration facilities across Australia.

Brad Jansons, CEO of National Windscreens, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, saying, “This collaboration is a game-changer for the automotive industry in Australia. National Windscreens is committed to providing the highest quality services, and through our partnership with Opus IVS and our ADAS