Fenix Parts Acquires Indianapolis Auto Recycler

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Brothers Auto Parts in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brothers is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Indianapolis market. This is Fenix Parts’ sixth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 24 full-service and 5 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Brothers and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands our Midwest footprint westward and leverages our existing Midwest distribution network to increase regional production. With a