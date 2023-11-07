CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fenix Parts Acquires Indianapolis Auto Recycler

Fenix Parts Acquires Indianapolis Auto Recycler

By Leave a Comment

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Brothers Auto Parts in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fenix PartsBrothers is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Indianapolis market. This is Fenix Parts’ sixth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 24 full-service and 5 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Brothers and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands our Midwest footprint westward and leverages our existing Midwest distribution network to increase regional production. With a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey