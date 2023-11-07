CCC Third Quarter Revenue Up 11% Compared to Last Year

Company reports more than $221 million in revenue for the quarter, over $637 million for first nine months.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) reported total revenue was $221.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, an increase of 11% from $198.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, revenue was $637.8 million, up 10.3% from $578.3 million in the same period last year.

“CCC delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by 11% year-over-year revenue growth, 19% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%. Our solid performance reflects positive momentum across our business from continuing to deliver new, high-ROI solutions that improve the operating efficiency and consumer experience of our customers’ mission-critical workflows,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“Our goal at CCC is the digitization of the entire automobile accident supply chain – from first notice of loss through subrogation – by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence, connected networks, and digital engagement,” continued Ramamurthy. “Our strong innovation velocity and balanced growth algorithm reinforce our confidence in our long-term growth outlook.”

The company reported gross profit on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis was $163.1 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $145.6 million, or a gross margin of 73%, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit was $172.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $154.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating income was $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted operating income of $71.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP net income of $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $46.6 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $92.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $78.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 19% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2022.

CCC had $448.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $786.0 million of total debt on September 30, 2023. The Company generated $60.5 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $46.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared with $30.8 million generated in cash from operating activities and $17.4 million in free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022.