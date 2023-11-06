Seven Las Vegas Area Veterans Received a Refurbished Vehicle at SEMA During National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Presentation

On Wednesday, November 1, seven deserving Las Vegas area veterans, individuals and families received a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program members GEICO, Travelers, Farmers Insurance, Nationwide, Hertz and Enterprise Rent-A-Car and repair partners Caliber Collision, Classic Collision, Crash Champions, CARSTAR, Faulkner Collision and CCG member Updated Auto.

The presentation was held during SEMA week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

“What a great event,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of National Auto Body Council. “Today, thanks to our members we were able to change the lives of seven very deserving individuals and their families. It was even more special to do this at our industry’s biggest convention.”

The recipients included:

Glenn Castillo, nominated by the US Vets Initiative, received a 2015 Kia Optima, donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Collision.

Luciana Hamilton, nominated by My Scars are Beautiful, received a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Collision.

Richard Carreon, nominated by Forgotten Not Gone, received a 2021 Nissan Altima, donated by Hertz and refurbished by Update Auto Body, a member of the Certified Collision Group.

Jakob Todd, nominated by the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas, received a 2020 Toyota Corolla, donated by Nationwide and refurbished by Faulkner Collision Centers.

Alberto Swann, nominated by the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas, received a 2017 Hyundai Elantra donated by Travelers and Refurbished by CARSTAR.

Ryan Houston, nominated by the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas, received a 2017 Honda Accord donated by Farmers and refurbished by Classic Collision.

Tonya Jones, nominated by Family Promise of Las Vegas, received a 2020 Jeep Compass, donated by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and refurbished by Crash Champions.

“This gift of cars to the young men who I’ve nominated will change their lives and the family members they support. They now have reliable transportation to get to their jobs, grocery store and other destinations. We are so grateful to NABC, the car donors and car repair shops,” said Pam Kendall, Director, Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas.