CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Repairify and Claim Genius Announce Strategic Partnership

Repairify and Claim Genius Announce Strategic Partnership

By Leave a Comment

Claim Genius and Repairify announced a new partnership where Claim Genius’ AI photo estimating will be integrated with Repairify’s diagnostic scanning and AI-generated collision repair recommendations. This will provide shops with a holistic AI-driven estimating and repair planning process that automatically assesses external damage and required internal repairs. Tasks that could take several hours can be completed with this integration in a few minutes, streamlining the estimating and claims process.

Integrating Claim Genius’ AI-powered damage assessment technology with Repairify’s diagnostic capabilities will dramatically improve the efficiency and accuracy in evaluating automotive damages and repair planning. In turn, these improvements will

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey