Repairify and Claim Genius Announce Strategic Partnership

Claim Genius and Repairify announced a new partnership where Claim Genius’ AI photo estimating will be integrated with Repairify’s diagnostic scanning and AI-generated collision repair recommendations. This will provide shops with a holistic AI-driven estimating and repair planning process that automatically assesses external damage and required internal repairs. Tasks that could take several hours can be completed with this integration in a few minutes, streamlining the estimating and claims process.

Integrating Claim Genius’ AI-powered damage assessment technology with Repairify’s diagnostic capabilities will dramatically improve the efficiency and accuracy in evaluating automotive damages and repair planning. In turn, these improvements will