Quality Collision Group Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in North Carolina

Quality Collision Group announced the acquisition of three North Carolina Relentless Collision locations.

Quality Collision Group (QCG) strategic focus is centered on building the nation’s largest, most trusted OEM-certified collision repair organization through an acquisition strategy that maintains the high standards and quality of service at the collision repair facilities it acquires.

Todd McGowan launched Relentless Collision in 2020, leveraging his extensive expertise in luxury vehicle repair and auto body technology. Relentless Collision operates from three collision repair centers in Raleigh, Cary, and Durham, with a second Raleigh location set to open in the upcoming year.

