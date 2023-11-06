CollisionWeek

GEICO Reports Collision Claims Severity 5-7% Higher in First Nine Months of 2023 Compared to Last Year

Frequency was down, but severity up year-to-date through third quarter. Policies in force down over 12% as company reduces advertising and focuses on profitability.

Berkshire Hathaway reported its third quarter earnings, including details about its GEICO subsidiary, the third largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. on November 4.

GEICO’s pre-tax underwriting earnings in the first nine months of 2023 reflected higher average premiums per auto policy, lower claims frequencies, reductions in prior accident years’ claims estimates and a reduction in advertising costs. However, average claims severities continued to rise in 2023.

Premiums written increased $283 million, or 2.8%,

