ABPA and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Applaud U.S. House REPAIR Act Passage

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, a membership group of MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, both applauded the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce passage on November 2 of H.R. 906, the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act, out of the subcommittee.

“It is exciting to see the Right to Repair movement gaining traction in such a bipartisan manner,” ABPA Executive Director Ed Salamy said. “This is not only a win for the automotive repair industry, but most importantly, a win for consumers who simply want to repair