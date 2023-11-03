U.S. House Subcommittee Passes Federal Automotive Right to Repair Act

The bill now goes before the full House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The U.S. House Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce yesterday approved the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 906) by voice vote during a subcommittee markup session. The legislation will now go before the full House Committee on Energy and Commerce for consideration.

The legislation was reintroduced in February by Reps. Neal Dunn (R-FL), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03).

Proponents of the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives are celebrating the passage of the legislation