Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Location in Santa Cruz, California

Safelite Group, the owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced the acquisition Absolute Auto Glass, Inc. that operates in Santa Cruz, Calif. The transaction was completed on Tuesday, October 31.

“All of us at Safelite are thrilled to serve the people of Santa Cruz,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “The addition of a respected business like Absolute Auto Glass, Incorporated, allows us to continue our growth so that even more people can experience the customer service we’re proud to provide.”