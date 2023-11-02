Solera Launches Peri Payment Processing Solution

Solera Global Corp. introduced Peri, a payment processing tailored for the automotive industry to significantly reduce transaction fees for businesses of all sizes. According to the company, its sustainable approach will transform the merchant services industry, which is often plagued by hidden fees and intricate terms and conditions. Peri will make it easier for automotive companies to stay competitive in today’s market, where processing payments quickly and conveniently is becoming increasingly important for success.

Shop owners will have access to reliable customer support, creating peace of mind knowing that any technical issues related to accepting payments online will be addressed as soon as possible so there won’t be any delays in transactions.

The standout feature of Peri is its significant savings potential for businesses, with the opportunity to reduce transaction fees by up to 35%, as compared to industry averages. Furthermore, when Peri is paired with any of Solera’s suite of products, businesses can unlock even greater savings.

“We are excited to introduce Peri by Solera at SEMA 2023,” confirms Nate Motyl, SVP, Global Operations, Architecture, eCommerce, and PMO. “Our commitment to innovation continues to drive us to develop solutions that empower our customers and enhance their competitiveness. We believe this new platform will transform independent dealers, body shops and repair centers, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. This is another step on our journey to enable the success of our customers.”

Peri will be unveiled at SEMA being held this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.