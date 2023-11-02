LKQ Partners with the International Rescue Committee

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced it is strengthening its commitment to people and the planet by partnering with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a global non-profit organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises – including the climate crisis. This partnership exemplifies LKQ’s unwavering commitment to the power of compassion and humanity, and standing with those facing vulnerabilities during challenging times.

As a leading provider of alternative and specialty aftermarket, salvage and remanufactured auto parts to repair and accessorize vehicles, LKQ is focused on corporate responsibility and sustainability. The partnership will directly support the IRC’s work in over 40 crisis-affected countries, making a lasting impact for the people they serve.

As an international leader in humanitarian relief, the IRC is committed to partnering with companies like LKQ to help rebuild the lives of millions of people with data-driven, cost-effective and scalable programs while fighting for a world where women and girls have an equal chance to succeed.

“Bold commitments from across sectors are needed to match the scale of today’s humanitarian needs,” said Jennifer Kendra, Head of Global Corporate Partnerships at the IRC. “We are grateful for LKQ Corporation’s partnership that enables the IRC to expand our scale and impact as we help those affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild.”

LKQ is committed to driving excellence and improving the world one part at a time. By partnering with the IRC, it shows how integral enterprise sustainability and ESG practices are.

“We are closely acquainted with the harrowing repercussions of unrest, particularly in areas like Ukraine and surrounding countries where LKQ maintains a significant presence. Witnessing firsthand the determined spirit of our people amidst the turmoil has galvanized our resolve to extend our support to those struggling to rebuild their lives. The IRC stands as a beacon of hope for those engulfed by humanitarian crises, tirelessly working to empower afflicted communities and drive recovery. Our partnership with the IRC is a testament to our unwavering commitment to not only our people but also to the countless communities grappling with crises. We are devoted to fostering a world where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to thrive.” said Genevieve Dombrowski, SVP of Global Human Resources at LKQ Corporation.