Driven Brands Reports Revenue Up 12% in Third Quarter Compared to Last Year

Revenue increase was due to 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) delivered revenue of $581.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, up 12% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.6 billion, up 10 percent versus the prior year driven by 6 percent same-store sales growth and 6 percent net store growth. The Company added 55 net new stores in the quarter.

Systemwide sales in the Paint, Collision and Glass segment were $845.6 million, up 8.2% from $781.2 million last year. Same store sales increased by 8.6% in the