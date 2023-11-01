Mazda and Mitchell Renew Collision Network Agreement and Introduce Enhancements

New features include improved promotional opportunities, estimating system updates and increased access to repair procedures for certified collision repair facilities.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, and Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced that they have signed a contract renewal for Mitchell to continue to serve as program administrator of the Mazda Collision Network in the United States. The Network, launched in 2021, gives vehicle owners access to certified facilities specially equipped to deliver proper and safe Mazda repairs.

“Since introducing the Mazda Collision Network, our focus has been on providing customers with quality repair work and exceptional service,” said Rob