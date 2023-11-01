IRC Reports 14% of U.S. Drivers Were Uninsured in 2022

Rate of uninsured motorists above pre-pandemic level, but down slightly from 2021.

About one in seven U.S. drivers (14.0 percent) operated a private-passenger vehicle without liability insurance in 2022, according to an estimate contained in a new report released today by the Insurance Research Council (IRC).

The District of Columbia (25.2 percent), New Mexico (24.9 percent), and Mississippi (22.2 percent) were the jurisdictions with the highest percentage of uninsured motorists in 2022, the report stated. Wyoming (5.9 percent), Maine (6.2 percent), and Idaho (6.2 percent) were the three states with the lowest percentage of uninsured motorists last year, the IRC