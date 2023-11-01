AirPro’s Auggie Calibrations Meet IIHS and NHTSA Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and has met Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) vehicle requirements, proving a complete and safe recalibration.

FT Techno of America (FTTA), an independent vehicle evaluation company, recently performed the following industry recognized ADAS tests at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds to validate the effectiveness of an Auggie Calibration.