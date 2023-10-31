Stephen Carroll Named Vice President of Marketing at MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems announced that Stephen Carroll is the automotive data solutions provider’s new Vice President of Marketing. Carroll brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, finance, business strategy, M&A and business development across software- as-a-service (SaaS), e-commerce and data analytics industries.

Most recently, Carroll served as Vice President of Marketing for SemaConnect. Prior to that he served as Senior Director of Enterprise Marketing and Business Development at Cvent, a Vista Equity Portfolio company focused on software-as-a-service solutions for corporations and the hospitality industry. Carroll is a