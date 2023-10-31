Crash Champions Opens New Collision Repair Center in Tampa, Florida Market

Crash Champions announced the opening of a new 21,000 sq. ft. collision repair center serving customers in the greater Tampa area. The new collision repair center, located at 3107 E. State Road in Valrico, Fla., officially opened to customers on October 23.

“This state-of-the-art repair center is another proud step forward in our mission to provide Florida residents and the Tampa area with high-quality, trusted repair service,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions founder and CEO. “We look forward to earning the trust of new customers in the Valrico area by delivering a consistent best-in-class experience.”

The company now operates a