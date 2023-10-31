Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Tennessee

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett and Oakland, Tenn. in the greater Memphis market.

“We have been honored to serve Shelby and Fayette County and be recognized as the top performing repair centers in the greater Memphis area. We believe Classic Collision to be the right one to continue our efforts in the Memphis area,” stated Bruce Hudgins, former owner of 3A Collision.

“It’s such a privilege to reunite with colleagues in Memphis and announce two more great shops. We are honored to welcome our newest teammates to the Classic Family and look forward to