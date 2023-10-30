CollisionWeek

UAW Reaches a Tentative Agreement with Stellantis

The agreement came on the 44th day of the strike. UAW still on strike at GM.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced October 28 that it has reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis.

It is the second tentative agreement the union has reached in bargaining with the Big Three Detroit vehicle manufacturers. As CollisionWeek reported October 26, the UAW announced an agreement with Ford Motor Company. The strike continues against General Motors.

The strike began on Sept. 15 with a walkout against three assembly plants in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. The UAW added 38 parts distribution centers at General

