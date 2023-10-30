CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market with Acquisition

Crash Champions today announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers. The acquisition officially closed Friday, Oct. 27, and marks Crash Champions’ entrance into the state of Alabama.

Crash Champions logoAuto Craft’s three collision centers have together served the Baldwin County and greater Mobile, Alabama markets for more than six decades. The repair centers are located in Daphne, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

“The Auto Craft Collision Centers team has an impressive legacy of providing consistent high-quality repair service to customers across the region,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “From the moment we first engaged with

