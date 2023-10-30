CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires First Location in Memphis

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

Classic Collision Inc. logoCollision Craft has been locally owned and operated, with over forty years of experience servicing Memphis.

“We have strived to be the auto repair facility people turn to for all their automotive needs in Shelby County and know handing over the reins to an organization that is invested in the growth in Memphis will ensure continued customer satisfaction,” stated Chad Brown, one of the former owners of Collision Craft.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first Memphis-based center Collision Craft team to the Classic Family. We look forward

