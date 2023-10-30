BMW Group Names Axalta Exclusive Supplier of Private Paint Label ColorSystem in EMEA

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) has been named exclusive supplier for BMW Group’s private paint label, ColorSystem, in currently 15 European countries plus South Africa. The agreement includes BMW Group’s network of 730 dealerships and collision repair partners.

The agreement runs through December 2028 and adds to existing supplier agreements with BMW Group.

“The BMW Group selects only the best products for its dealerships and collision repair partners to ensure the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President, Global Refinish, Axalta. “Following a rigorous process, Axalta has proven it can maintain exceptional service for the BMW Group’s dealerships and customers. We look forward to building a mutually beneficial, strong and future-proof relationship as well as growing the ColorSystem network to even more collision repair shops and in more countries.”

BMW Group’s ColorSystem is engineered to be one of the world’s most technologically advanced paint systems. It offers refinishing solutions that meet BMW Group’s original manufacturer standards.

As part of the agreement, Axalta will also provide its latest, innovative Fast Cure Low Energy technology paint system. This system has the potential to reduce carbon equivalent emissions and energy consumption by up to 45% as compared to standard paint technologies.

Axalta will also provide the BMW Group with other products like accessories and equipment that further meet the needs of collision repair shops.