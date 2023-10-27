CollisionWeek

DCR Systems Announces CollisionClarity Documentation Software

DCR Systems announced the launch of CollisionClarity, cloud-based software for the collision industry that can be used with any management or estimating software.

CollisionClarity displays all photos and documents related to a vehicle’s damage and required repairs in sequence with the line operation of the estimating software, so it’s easy to understand and trust. The entire package becomes a permanent electronic record for all stakeholders, including repairers, OEMs, insurers, and customers.

“The software was designed to build trust through transparency by forcing an evidence storyboard of the damage and ultimately the repairs performed,” said Michael Giarrizzo, CEO of DCR

