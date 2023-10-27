Caliber Collision Acquires Two Repair Centers in Maryland

FOCUS Investment Banking, the middle market investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate finance services, announced that Auto Body Innovations (ABI), with locations in Upper Marlboro and Owings, Md., has been acquired by Caliber Collision. FOCUS represented Auto Body Innovations in the transaction.

ABI’s owners, brothers Keith and Kevin Dick, started out as kids assisting their father in the collision business in Bowie, MD. In September 2006, they decided that it was time to pursue their dream of owning their own shop, and Auto Body Innovations, Inc. became a reality. Since then, ABI has consistently grown by producing