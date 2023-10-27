asTech Announces Support for Tesla Vehicles

asTech, a Repairify company, announced an expansion of its remote OEM solutions to now include remote OEM scanning support for Tesla vehicles.

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle with over 99% coverage.

“The industry is changing rapidly, and a major part of that is the rising numbers of electric vehicles on the road today. The expansion of our Remote OEM Solutions to now include Tesla vehicles is part of our commitment to consistently stay at the forefront of vehicle technology, like electrification, for the benefit of our customers,” said