UAW Reaches Tentative Agreement with Ford Motor Company

The UAW has announced a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company after 41 days on strike. The strike continues at Stellantis and GM.

In a video address by UAW President Shawn Fain and UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, the union leaders gave some details of the agreement, while outlining next steps in the ratification process.

“For months we’ve said that record profits mean record contracts. And UAW family, our Stand Up Strike has delivered. What started at three plants at midnight on September 15, has become a national movement,” said Fain. “We won things nobody thought possible. Since the strike