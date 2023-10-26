Phillip Gallimore Named Director of Franchising at ProColor Collision U.S.

ProColor Collision announced the addition of Phillip Gallimore as director of Franchising.

Reporting to Scott Bridges, senior vice president USA Fix Network, Gallimore oversees the ProColor Collision Business Development and Franchise Support teams.

Together, these teams create opportunities for prospective ProColor Collision franchisees to join the network and receive ongoing training, branding and operational excellence support to help drive each location’s growth and success.

“Expanding the ProColor Collision presence in the United States is only possible with a strong team who can clearly